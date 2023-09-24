Tessori, Gohar discuss measures to increase industrial production

KARACHI-Interim Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries & Production Dr Gohar Eijaz on Sunday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here. They discussed the measures to increase industrial production, and continuous supply of electricity and gas to industries especially in the metropolis.

The Sindh Governor said that the people and industrialists were equally worried about electricity load-shedding and increase in rates. He said that the economic development of the country depended on industrial activity. He further said that if Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi developed then the entire country would develop. The caretaker federal minister said that the interim government was taking steps to provide relief to the industrialists.

MQM delegation meets caretaker Minister

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement along with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesuri met with the caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries and Textile Dr. Gohar Ejaz. The delegation included Farooq Sattar, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Sanjay Parwani, Ali Shurari, Shakeel Ahmed, Arshad Wahra and Engineer Jahanzeb. In the meeting, the development projects of the federation in the province, the restoration of the infrastructure of Shahr Quaid, and the conduct of general elections in a clean and transparent manner. And other issues were discussed and increased industrial production, continuous supply of electricity and gas to industries in Shahr Quaid was also discussed. Governor Sindh said that the economic development of the country deserves special attention of all of us, the economic development of the country lies in its development.

The Caretaker Federal Minister said that he will inform the Caretaker Prime Minister about the proposals presented by Muttahida Qaumi Movement.