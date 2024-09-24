Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

13 licences issued for ground water extraction: Saeed Ghani

13 licences issued for ground water extraction: Saeed Ghani
Our Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that Sindh government has enacted new laws regarding sub-surface water in 2024 and 13 licences have been issued under the new legislation so far.  The minster, while responding to a call attention notice about issues being faced by residents of Korangi due to use of sub-surface water by industries during the ongoing session of Sindh Assembly here, informed that new licences were being issued after enactment of new legislation.

Saeed Ghani informed the house that Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) was authorised under the 2024 Act to issue licences for extraction of sub surface water in five different categories which does not include the domestic consumer.

Under the new legislation, 13 licences have been issued so far while more applications for license were under process, he informed and added that KWSC will pay 25 percent of licence fee to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for ground water recharge activities.

Iran president accuses Israel of seeking wider conflict

He said that the initial legislation regarding ground water was carried out in 2018 and prior to that there was no law enforced in the province as to ground water. Total 34 licences had been issued under the act of 2018 and of them 20 were cancelled due to violation of the act while after enactment of the new law all the old licences stood null and void, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024