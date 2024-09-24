241 Green tractors to be provided on subsidy in Lodhran

LODHRAN - As many as 241 Green Tractors will be provided on subsidy in Lodhran under Punjab chief minister’s vision for agricultural development. The applications process was underway regarding the scheme as farmers holding up to 50 acres of land could submit their applications by October 10. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Malik Muhammad Zafar said that 241 tractors would be distributed in the district. He explained that farmers with computerized land records were required to apply online, while those with non-computerized land holdings could submit their applications at the office of the deputy director Agriculture Extension.

297 held for overcharging

The district administration imposed Rs 2.8 million fine on 1,020 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district during the current month. Furthermore, 297 individuals were arrested for violating price regulations. A performance review meeting of price control magistrates chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Addressing the magistrates, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali emphasized the need for strict compliance with the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy towards hoarding. District Officer Industries Muhammad Abdul Rauf briefed the meeting regarding actions.