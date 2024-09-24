Tuesday, September 24, 2024
2nd phase of anti-polio drive starts in KP

September 24, 2024
Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The second phase of anti-polio campaign has started in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein 672,000 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The Health Department has constituted more than 4,000 teams to administer anti polio drops to children while 4,896 police personnel have been deployed for their security.

According to the Department of Health, the second phase of the polio prevention campaign has started in Tank, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

