September 24, 2024
30 bodies found in boat adrift off Senegal coast

September 24, 2024
DAKAR   -  Senegal’s navy has recovered at least 30 bodies from a boat discovered adrift around 70 kilometres (43 miles) off the coast of the capital Dakar, the army said Monday. Investigations are under way to establish where the vessel came from and to confirm the death toll, the army said in a statement posted on social media.  Senegal’s coastline sees frequent tragedies involving attempts to reach Europe by boat. After being alerted to the incident late Sunday, a navy patrol towed the adrift, long, wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue to the port of Dakar where it arrived around 06:00 am (GMT) Monday, the statement said. A team of doctors, fire service personnel and sanitation workers awaited the convoy’s arrival, it added.

“Recovery, identification and transfer operations are being made extremely delicate by the advanced state of decomposition of the bodies,” the army statement said.

“So far, 30 bodies have been counted.”

Senegal’s coasts are one of the main departure points for scores of migrants hoping to reach Europe every year, many heading for the Spanish Canary Islands via the perilous Atlantic crossing.

