Tuesday, September 24, 2024
7 universities get new VCs

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Following a deadlock over the appointment of Vice-chancellors in public sector universities owing to a difference of opinion between the Punjab governor and the chief minister,  the Punjab government on Monday issued notifications for the appointment of Vice Chancellors in seven universities.  Sources in the Governor House said that the Punjab governor had not signed any summary sent to him by the chief minister regarding appointment of the Vice-chancellors. According to article 105 of the Constitution, the governor has to act on the advice of the chief minister and he cannot keep any matter pending for not more than 25 days. The governor can send the summary back to the chief minister within 15 days for reconsideration and keep it with him for another ten days after it has been resent to him by the chief minister. If the governor does not act on advice of the chief minister within the stipulated period, the summary is considered to have been approved by him and the government may issue the notification. According to the notification issued by the Punjab government, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for Punjab University, Professor Dr. Shahid Munir  as the Vice Chancellor for UET Lahore,  Professor Engineer Dr. Ahmed Shuja as the Vice Chancellor for the University of Gujrat, Professor Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry as the Vice Chancellor for the University of Education, Professor Dr. Muhammad Inayatullah as the Vice Chancellor for UET Taxila, Professor Dr. Aamir Azam as the Vice Chancellor for Khawaja Fareed University, Rahim Yar Khan and  Professor Dr. Zubair Iqbal as the Vice Chancellor for Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Poor governance, law, order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam

OUR STAFF REPORT

