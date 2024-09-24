ACE arrests three for selling hospital medicines in open market

MULTAN - Anti-corruption department held three employees of public hospitals over charges of stealing and selling medicines in open market, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, three accused namely as Farhan Idrees, Zeeshan Ali and Muhammad Ali were employees of lower staff cedar at Nishtar hospital and Children complex.

Anti-corruption officials recovered insulin, medicines, bandages, drip sets, syringes, blood bags and vaccines worth lacs of rupees from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

PFA shuts down four water plants

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched operations against violators in Multan, Khanewal, and Lodhran besides sealing units and imposing penalties. The PFA teams conducted inspections at milk collection centers, water plants, restaurants, and bakeries. During the operations, four water plants in Moza Daranwala, Lodhran, Mailsi Chowk, Adda Pul 4, and Chak 356 WB, Dunyapur were shut down.

In another operation at Dalwanwala Mor, Darkhana, Khanewal, a milk collection center was caught producing synthetic milk using hazardous substances, including urea, whey powder, and ghee. The team seized materials and ordered the immediate closure of the center.

Two bakeries on Khanewal Road in Multan at Rahmat Plaza were fined Rs 20,000 each for serious violations, including the sale of expired food, unhygienic conditions and the discovery of dead insects in freezers. Additionally, a snack production unit at Gardezi Morr Chowk, Bahawalpur road, Multan, was fined Rs 30,000 for using chemical drums for liquid storage.