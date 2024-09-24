Alcaraz powers Team Europe to Laver Cup victory over Team World

BERLIN - Carlos Alcaraz secured Team Europe’s fifth Laver Cup title by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, sealing a hard-fought 13-11 victory over Team World in the final session of the tournament on Sunday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion showcased his sublime form, dominating the first set before overcoming U.S. Open finalist Fritz in a tight second set to clinch the title for Team Europe. Alcaraz, who has had a stellar year, expressed his joy at the triumph, stating, “It’s been great. Obviously, we came here as a group, all of us to win the Laver Cup. I’m pretty happy. I think everybody, for us, is. I mean, it’s been a really tough one... we almost lost.” The competition had appeared to be slipping from Team Europe’s grasp after Team World, led by captain John McEnroe, took an 8-4 lead on Saturday. Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo’s impressive victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud gave Team World a commanding position heading into the final day.

However, Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe, determined to stage a comeback, delivered an inspired performance on the final day. Alcaraz and Ruud teamed up to defeat Americans Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in the early doubles match, winning 6-2, 7-6(6) to narrow the deficit to 8-7 and keep their title hopes alive. Team World struck back when Shelton overcame Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling singles match, winning 6-7(6), 7-5, 10-7. This victory brought Team World within touching distance of a third consecutive Laver Cup title, extending their lead to 11-7. With the pressure mounting, Alexander Zverev gave Team Europe a lifeline by defeating Tiafoe 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-5, setting the stage for a dramatic final session. Alcaraz, fresh off his French Open and Wimbledon triumphs, took to the court and delivered the match-winning performance, outclassing Fritz in straight sets to complete Europe’s remarkable comeback. Next year’s Laver Cup will take place in San Francisco, where Team Europe will look to defend their title against a resurgent Team World.