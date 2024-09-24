ANF recovers 45 kg drugs, arrests 10 in raids

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 45 kg of drugs worth over Rs 5.2 million during 11 operations across the country, arresting 10 suspects, an ANF Headquarters spokesperson said on Monday.

In Islamabad, 55 grams of hashish and 30 grams of ice were seized from two suspects on a motorcycle near Tiramari Chowk, and another 10 grams of cocaine and 1.8 kg of ice were recovered from an accused in E-11. In Lahore, 1.5 kg of hashish was seized from a vehicle near a university on Canal Road, and 350 grams of hashish and 220 grams of ice were confiscated from a motorcyclist near a college in Kohat. In Malakand, 4.8 kg of hashish was found near a university, leading to the arrest of two suspects who confessed to selling drugs to students. Additionally, 18 kg of hashish was recovered during a raid near Myanmar Mor Super Highway in Karachi, while 12 kg of hashish was seized at Pushtakhara Chowk in Peshawar. At Islamabad International Airport, 660 grams of ice was found on a Jeddah-bound passenger. Other operations included the recovery of 850 grams of opium, 1.8 kg of hashish, and 50 grams of ice near Marlay Check Post, Pakpattan, 16 grams of weed from a parcel in Mirpur, and 1.2 kg of weed from a parcel sent from Thailand at a courier office in Multan. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.