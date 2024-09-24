Anti-theft crackdown enables Gulshan-e-Hadeed area to become loadshedding free

KARACHI - K-Electric’s actions to combat electricity theft have enabled all five 11 kV distribution lines supplying power to Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 2 and Phase 2 Extension to become exempted from loadshedding and receive uninterrupted power supply, attesting that progress is possible when area profiles improve. Since January 2024, the company conducted 27 comprehensive kunda removal drives to dismantle thousands of illegal connections stealing electricity and compromising the safety parameters of KE’s infrastructure.

Spokesperson K-Electric expressed his gratitude to the area residents and elected representatives whose cooperation was critical to achieve this milestone. Since the start of the year, the company has conducted 16,000 such drives citywide and dismantled 210,000 kilograms of kundas. Alongside these kunda removal drives, the company also facilitated the installation of meters for customers to regularize their electricity usage. This transition is enabling KE to provide a safe, reliable supply of electricity to the area and include it in the 70% of the network that receives uninterrupted electricity supply.

Spokesperson K-Electric expressed his elation on the achievement, stating: “KE is committed to reducing electricity theft, and facilitates customers in clearing their outstanding dues and electricity bills in a timely manner. We continue to use our citywide system of smart meters to monitor distribution losses so that we can conduct targeted efforts to overcome the challenges. Our fullest support is with residents and elected representatives who are willing to work with us to overcome these illegal connections and improving bill recovery.”