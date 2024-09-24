Asia Rugby seals multi-year sponsorship deal, paving way for rugby growth across Asia

has secured a historic multi-year title sponsorship agreement with Emirates Airline, the renowned UAE-based carrier.

Announcing the landmark deal, President Qais Al Dhalai expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Emirates as the Title Sponsor for Competitions. With Emirates' support, we are poised to bring the excitement and values of rugby to a new generation of athletes and fans across the continent."

Under the agreement, Emirates will serve as the title sponsor for various competitions and tournaments, including the Men’s and Women’s Championships, the Sevens Series, and numerous age-grade events. These competitions serve as critical pathways for teams aiming to compete in prestigious global events like the Rugby World Cup, the Olympic Games, the Asian Games, and the HSBC SVNS Series.

Expanding on the significance of the sponsorship, Al Dhalai remarked, "This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our mission to broaden rugby’s impact across our 36 member nations in Asia. Emirates’ trust in our credibility and professionalism underscores the growing reputation of as a reliable and dynamic brand."

He further emphasized the unique synergy between and Emirates, noting that the United Arab Emirates serves as 's headquarters and a strategic hub for rugby activities. “Emirates is synonymous with premier rugby events globally, and their extensive experience will be instrumental in raising the sport’s profile across Asia.”

Al Dhalai highlighted Asia Rugby’s progress in recent years, citing the increase in tournaments and expanded reach via live-streamed events. "Our shared goal with Emirates is to empower athletes, build a strong talent pipeline, and cultivate a passionate fan base that will sustain the sport for future generations."

The partnership will see Emirates Airline as the title sponsor for over 20 competitions, starting with the Emirates Sevens Series Men’s and Women’s Round 2, which kicks off on 21st September 2024 in Hangzhou, China. The event features the top eight men’s and women’s teams competing for ranking positions, with the final round scheduled for Bangkok, Thailand in November.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, expressed his pride in the partnership, stating, “Emirates has a long-standing relationship with rugby, supporting the sport at every level—from global tournaments like the Rugby World Cup and the Dubai Sevens to grassroots initiatives. This partnership with allows us to further extend our reach and tap into new markets, providing young athletes with opportunities to hone their skills and realize their potential."

Clark added, "This is just the beginning. Emirates will continue to support grassroots rugby and help foster strong bonds within the communities we serve, contributing to their growth and resilience.”