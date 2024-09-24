Biden says US working to de-escalate tensions as Israel strikes Lebanon

US President Joe Biden said Monday that his administration is seeking to reduce regional tensions as sweeping Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon and retaliatory Hezbollah rocket attacks have raised the specter of all-out war.

“My team has been in constant contact with their counterparts, and we're working to de-escalate in a way that allows people to return to their home safely,” Biden said as he hosted Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the White House.

Lebanese health authorities said at least 274 people, including 21 children, have been killed, and 1,024 others injured, in Israeli attacks across the country since Monday morning. Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes.

“The Israeli aggression is a scheme aimed at destroying Lebanese villages, towns and eradicating all green spaces,” said Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army may target numerous Lebanese villages located up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border.

Hezbollah separately said that its forces fired dozens of rockets at Israel’s Rafael Electronics Company, which is due north of Haifa, as well as the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps and logistics base of the Galilee Formation in the Ami'ad camp.

This was the second time Hezbollah targeted military sites in Haifa, having previously fired missiles at the city on Sunday.

Tension has mounted between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, and injured dozens in a suburb of Beirut.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi, were killed in the Israeli airstrike.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.​​​​​​​