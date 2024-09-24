Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal Bhutto chairs PPP spokespersons meeting

Bilawal Bhutto chairs PPP spokespersons meeting
NEWS WIRE
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday chaired a meeting of the party’s spokespersons at the Bilawal House to discuss constitutional matters. PPP spokespersons including Ajiz Dhamra, Musa Geelani, Nabil Gabol, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Sharmila Farooqui, Shehla Raza, Sarbuland Khan and others attended the  meeting. Asifa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Women’s Central President Faryal Talpur, Sherry Rahman, Shazia Marri, Nisar Khoro, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024