Bilawal vows judicial reforms, proposes federal constitutional court

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), pledged on Tuesday to introduce judicial reforms through constitutional amendments, vowing to implement the Charter of Democracy.

Speaking at the Sindh Bar Council, Bilawal emphasized that constitutional legislation and lawmaking should not be dictated by the courts. He highlighted the need for a Federal to handle constitutional and political cases, noting that only 15% of cases pertain to the constitution but take up 90% of the courts' time.

Bilawal also expressed concern over previous threats to overturn the 18th Amendment and noted that the 19th Amendment was passed under pressure. He stressed the importance of empowering the judicial system to deliver swift justice to the public.

He proposed that the chief justice of the Federal should be appointed on a rotational basis, ensuring equal representation for all provinces. Bilawal underscored that the concept of judicial reforms and a is not new and is essential for upholding the constitution and ensuring equal rights across the provinces.

He concluded by advocating for the formation of the through mutual consultation, to ensure its effective functioning.