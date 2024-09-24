Build the Wall

As Pakistan continues to face almost daily militant attacks in both KP and Balochistan, the question repeatedly arises: how can the country protect itself from these ongoing assaults on its state institutions and armed forces? The answer may be straightforward, though its execution could be quite challenging. The fact remains that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) enjoys significant support from the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan, allowing it to retreat across the border and return at will, using hit-and-run tactics to disrupt and weaken Pakistan without engaging in full-scale battles. The same applies to the Balochistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups in Balochistan, which find refuge in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and along the border with Iran in Sistan.

If Pakistan wishes to avoid damaging diplomatic relations with its neighbours by launching strikes on terrorist hideouts in their territories, the only feasible option is to deny these militants re-entry altogether. This could be achieved by one method: fencing the entire border between Pakistan and its neighbours. While this seems like a daunting task, given the sheer length of the border and the inhospitable, rugged terrain it traverses, it remains a plausible solution.

Such an endeavour would require a massive commitment to succeed. However, history has shown that a physical barrier, when well-guarded, is one of the most effective ways to prevent incursions. Neighbouring Iran has adopted a similar strategy, building a 50-kilometre wall along part of its border with Afghanistan and planning to extend it by another 10 kilometres. While this covers only a fraction of the lengthy border, it demonstrates that physical barriers can help prevent cross-border movement.

Although walls have gained negative connotations, particularly after Donald Trump used them as part of his controversial political rhetoric, they have historically proven effective in deterring hostile forces. From Hadrian’s Wall to the Great Wall of China, long walls have been used to defend against marauding groups employing hit-and-run tactics.

Perhaps it is time for Pakistan to seriously consider turning its porous western border into a fortified, secure boundary.