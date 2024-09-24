Cape Town Samp Army creates history with highest-ever Zim Afro T10 score

It was an action-packed evening as Samp Army made history, posting the highest-ever total in the Zim Afro T10 with an explosive score of 151/4 against NYS Lagos. Their remarkable achievement led to a comfortable 22-run victory, marking a standout moment in the tournament.

Dawid Malan and Rohan Mustafa were the stars of the show, forging an impressive 111-run partnership that propelled Samp Army to a record-breaking total. Malan hammered 63, while Mustafa added a rapid 50, helping their team cross the 150-run mark in just 10 overs. This historic performance has set a new benchmark for the Zim Afro T10.

In response, NYS Lagos began their chase with confidence as Rassie van der Dussen and Avishka Fernando both contributed 19 runs. Captain Thisara Perera launched a valiant counterattack, smashing 48 off 17 balls in a desperate attempt to keep his side in contention. However, key wickets fell at crucial moments, and Samp Army’s bowlers held their nerve to secure the win.

In other matches of the day, Harare Bolts and Bulawayo Brave Jaguars also registered vital victories.

In the first match, Harare Bolts restricted Jo’burg Bangla Tigers to 90, thanks to an excellent bowling display led by Jimmy Neesham, who took 3 wickets, and support from Brandon Mavuta and Richard Gleeson. Sikandar Raza’s fighting 20 was the only highlight for the Tigers, who struggled to build momentum. Harare’s captain Dasun Shanaka led from the front with an unbeaten 50, guiding his side to a hard-fought win with just two balls to spare.

The second match saw Durban Wolves post 112/2 in their 10 overs, powered by Will Smeed’s unbeaten 55 and Mark Chapman’s 38 not out. Despite a challenging chase, Bulawayo Brave Jaguars edged past the total with three balls remaining, as Laurie Evans and Nick Hobson guided the team to a thrilling four-wicket win.

The night belonged to Samp Army, who not only secured a victory but also etched their name into the history books with the highest-ever score in the Zim Afro T10. Their all-round performance has set the stage for an exciting remainder of the tournament.