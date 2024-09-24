Champions Cup playoffs begin today with Markhors facing Panthers in Qualifier

LAHORE - The playoff stage of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup kicks off today (Tuesday), with UMT Markhors set to face Lake City Panthers in the Qualifier match. The winner will advance directly to the final, while the losing side gets another chance by playing in Eliminator 2 on September 27 against the victor of Eliminator 1, which is scheduled for Wednesday (September 25) where Allied Bank Stallions take on Nurpur Lions. The top four teams - Markhors, Panthers, Stallions, and Lions- qualified for the playoffs after an intense 10-match league stage held from September 12 to 22 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Unfortunately, Engro Dolphins finished last, securing just one win from their four matches and missing out on the playoff stage. Both Markhors and Panthers performed strongly in the league, winning three of their four matches. The Stallions secured two victories, while the Lions managed only one win from their four games. In the league clash between Markhors and Panthers, Markhors dominated with a resounding 160-run victory. Among standout individual performances, Kamran Ghulam of Markhors leads the batting charts with 247 runs in four games, averaging 61.75 and scoring two centuries. Babar Azam of Stallions follows with 230 runs at an average of 76.67, and Tayyab Tahir of Stallions sits in third place with 221 runs, averaging 55.25—both also with centuries to their name. On the bowling front, Mohammad Hasnain of Panthers leads with 11 wickets, including career-best List-A figures of 5-74. Jahandad Khan of Stallions has 10 wickets, while Zahid Mehmood (Markhors) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lions) are tied for third place with nine wickets each.