CM Maryam for strong ties with US

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with US Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday. During their discussion with the US envoy , they focused on matters of mutual interest, the promotion of Pakistan-US relations, and cooperation across various sectors. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Pakistan and the United States share excellent, cordial relations, and expressed a commitment to strengthening these ties further. She noted the significant potential for trade between the two countries and highlighted the government’s notable achievements in various sectors in a short time, stating, “Pakistan is now more secure and peaceful than in the past.” She also remarked, “The PML-N government has established new standards for good governance and transparency, and we have made great strides in the fight against terrorism and extremism.”

Ambassador Blome and US Consul General Kristin Hawkins discussed ways to enhance trade opportunities and investment, while also exploring avenues to improve relations between the peoples of both nations.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, and others were present during the meeting.