CM Murad directs IT dept to introduce electronic mode of correspondence

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Information, Science and Technology Department to work out a plan to deploy an e-office application in the departments in different phases to increase efficiency, enhanced transparency, cost- effectiveness, improved data security and better collaboration.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary IT Noor Samo, Secretary Service Ghulam Ali Brahmani and others concerned.

The chief minister said that he wanted the government departments should adopt an electronic mode of filing/correspondence system in replacement of a manual filing system.

Shah said that he has a plan to introduce a paperless system in government departments by introducing a digital system or e-office. In the first phase, the departments do their official work through a digital system and phase-wise connect other departments. Secretary Information, Science and Technology Noor Samo told the CM that in the first phase, deployment of the E-Office application would be made in the IS&T Department, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Minorities Department, Social Welfare Department, Rehabilitation Department, Mines and Mineral Development Department, Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, College Education Department and STEVTA in the first phase. Secretary IT told the CM that his department has started training the officers of the concerned departments to implement e-office in different departments. He told the CM that he would submit his proposal for implementation of the e-office system in the other departments in the second phase.

The chief secretary told the CM that an e-service has been developed in the office of deputy commissioner Sukkur. The assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkars are connected to the e-services. Through the e-service domiciles, heirship certificates, and revenue-related applications are submitted and disposed of digitally. Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that he was monitoring the success and effectiveness of the system. Once it is established, the system would be replicated in other districts.

