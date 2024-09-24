COAS visits Wana, commends security forces' efforts in counter-terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Wana on Tuesday, where he received a detailed briefing on the security landscape, ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, and development projects in the region.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Munir praised the officers and troops for their high level of readiness and morale in confronting hostile threats. He reiterated the Pakistan Army's firm resolve to counter the malicious designs of adversaries and their facilitators.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), the COAS reaffirmed the army's ongoing support and technical assistance, particularly to the KP Police, to strengthen their capabilities.

General Munir also recognized the critical role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s citizens in sustaining peace and advancing development under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan. He emphasized the army's commitment to utilizing its resources for the welfare and prosperity of the region’s people.

Additionally, the COAS expressed gratitude for the tribal elders' unwavering support in fighting terrorism and backing the Pakistan Army’s efforts.

Upon his arrival, General Munir honored fallen heroes by laying a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. He was received warmly by the Commander of Peshawar Corps.