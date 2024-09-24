Cop booked on charges of kidnapping, molesting 2 minor boys

ISLAMABAD - Sub-inspector Sohaib Pasha of Police Station Shams Colony, Islamabad, was arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and raping two minor boys aged 11 and 12, according to a statement issued by a spokesperson of Islamabad police.

According to the spokesperson, a complaint was received on social media against the accused for keeping children in illegal custody and abusing them. IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took notice of the incident, after which a case was registered against the accused at Karachi Company police station. An inquiry into the incident was conducted under the supervision of DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza. The FIR registered at Karachi Company police station was not revealed until late at night.

According to sources, Shoaib Pasha picked up the minor boys, who were allegedly beggars, and kept them at the police station for a couple of days for investigation.

Initial medical reports from PIMS Hospital Islamabad, surfaced through sources, stated that they are “not valid for court proceedings.” The reports suggest bruises on one minor but did not mention anything about the other after examination.

Final reports are awaited from the medico-legal department of PIMS Hospital, which will determine if child molestation occurred.

ACCUSED GETS NINE YEARS FOR DRUG SMUGGLING

Meanwhile, a District and Sessions Court has sentenced Sher Khan to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The accused was found guilty of possessing 1,350 grams of hashish and was arrested by Civil Lines police in 2024.

Following the presentation of evidence and final arguments from both the defense and prosecution, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.