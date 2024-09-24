DC Rawalpindi urges collective efforts to control dengue

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Monday stressed the need for collective efforts to control dengue morbidity in the city, emphasizing mutual cooperation between the health department and the citizens.

He highlighted the importance of accelerating entomological surveillance and educating the local population on adopting dengue SOPs to prevent larva production. During a press conference at his office, alongside Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO of the District Health Authority, Cheema noted that the comparative analysis of dengue statistics shows a significant decline in positive cases in 2024.

He reported that 710 dengue cases have been recorded in Rawalpindi this year, compared to 859 in 2023. He further informed that 3,000 cases had been registered, with 1,100 places sealed, and Rs14.9 million in fines imposed for violations of dengue SOPs. Despite fewer teams working this year, the deputy commissioner noted that dengue surveillance remained robust. Indoor surveillance had checked 402,233 houses, recovering larvae from 43,000 homes, while 1,100,000 outdoor locations were inspected, with larvae found in 4,644 places.

Cheema also revealed that 50 clinics had been sealed for failing to report dengue cases and that the operation against quacksalvers was ongoing. He pointed out that August’s heavy rainfall, recording 200mm, contributed to the recent surge in dengue cases. He urged citizens to collaborate with the government, saying, “Citizens should provide their support and help the government to control dengue.” He also appealed to the media to assist in raising awareness about dengue prevention. Announcements in mosques, seminars, walks, and zero periods in schools have been organized to further the cause.

Responding to media queries, the deputy commissioner informed that the district’s hospitals currently have a capacity of 300 beds, with 150 currently occupied. He assured that the number of beds could be increased to 1,000 if necessary and clarified that there was no shortage of medicine for dengue patients in government hospitals.

He added that the government is considering proposals to conduct dengue tests at reduced rates. Cheema concluded by stating that government buildings are being inspected every three days by surveillance teams, and weekly cleanliness certificates are required from all government departments. “Action will be taken if larvae are found in government buildings,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has decided to start spraying and fogging operations on an emergency basis due to a sudden increase in dengue cases in the area. Chief Cantonment Executive Officer RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, issued orders to implement all necessary measures to eliminate the dengue virus and to enforce strict actions against violations of SOPs.

As part of the awareness campaign, banners and posters regarding dengue prevention have been displayed in all wards of the Cantonment. Field surveillance is currently underway, targeting locations such as tyre shops, factories, hotels, plots, filtration plants, and graveyards. Anti-dengue teams are conducting fogging operations across various areas.

The CEO has appealed to the public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and ensure that water does not accumulate anywhere. He is personally supervising the dengue response teams. Additionally, a dengue ward has been established in the Cantt General Hospital.

Ali Raza, the media coordinator for RCB, noted that a coordinated plan has been formulated to address the challenges posed by dengue morbidity. Field teams have been instructed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward violations of dengue SOPs. Recently, 12 dengue cases were reported from different wards within the RCB jurisdiction.