If there’s one thing all Pakistanis can recognise, it’s a clash between institutions. Institutions that are supposed to function as checks and balances on each other’s power often find themselves in opposition, each trying to impose its will on the country. While the players may change, the institutional conflicts remain.

The latest clash is between Parliament and the Supreme Court. In July, the Supreme Court, in an 8-5 majority decision, ordered the reallocation of 80 National Assembly seats held by members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, before this ruling could take effect, Parliament passed new legislation altering the electoral law, which prevents this specific reallocation.

While legal experts debate which institution has the authority to make the final decision, the reality is that the government has outright refused to reallocate the 80 seats. This refusal highlights the government’s belief that its recent legislation supersedes the Supreme Court’s ruling. Furthermore, with the Election Commission of Pakistan appearing to side with the government’s position, it seems unlikely that the situation will change. PTI will remain unable to claim these reserved seats from the SIC, leaving the opposition party in a state of limbo.

A potential judicial order targeting those defying the Supreme Court could alter the situation, but given the lengthy process of appeals and rulings, this resolution is a distant prospect. More critically, if the government feels it can ignore a Supreme Court ruling when it conflicts with its own interpretation of the law, future actions by the judiciary may prove equally ineffective. This is the de facto reality we face, and it is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.