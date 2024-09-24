Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Tabish Dehlvi observed

NEWS WIRE
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The 20th death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet and broadcaster Tabish Dehlvi was observed on Monday. Born on November 9,1911 as Syed Masood-ul-Hasan Tabish “Dehlvi” to Munshi Zakaullah, he is regarded as one of the leading classical poets in Urdu literature. He started his career as a newsreader with All India Radio in 1941 and continued working with Radio Pakistan after partition. Tabish received many awards in his lifetime and was finally decorated with the coveted award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan in 1998. He died on September 23 in 2004 in Karachi.

