SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a desi ghee shop over adulteration in the district,here on Monday. According to official sources, PFA team,while acting on a tip-off, raided at the shop located at Block no 01 of inner city and found sub-standard and adulterated desi ghee from the shop. The team also sealed the shop and got registered a case against the shop’s owner Iqbal over violation.