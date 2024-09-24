Education key to national progress: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that education and awareness promote peace in society.

Addressing as chief guest at the welcome event for intermediate female students at the D-9 campus of Punjab College in Rawalpindi, the Governor emphasised that the country and nation can only progress through education and upbringing of the younger generation. Kundi urged both public and private educational institutions to focus not only on providing quality education but also on the character-building of the youth.

He mentioned that it is the foremost responsibility of parents and teachers to teach the youth about peace, social etiquette, patience, and tolerance, which would lead to the development of a prosperous society and ultimately a developed nation.

The Governor said that if a society is to be made exemplary, focus should be given to its education and upbringing; the society will naturally become ideal.

He added that obtaining education is not just about earning a degree, but also includes learning about societal reform, construction, and culture, so that students can respect their religious, social traditions, and values.

Kundi praised Punjab Group of Colleges for its commendable efforts in providing quality education and training across the country for the past four decades.

Director of Punjab Colleges, Chaudhry Akram, the Principal of Punjab College, teachers, and a large number of students were present at the event. Director of Punjab Group of Colleges, Chaudhry Ikram, welcomed the KP Governor and thanked him for encouraging the students, and presented him with a shield.