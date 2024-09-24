Fake pesticide dealer booked

SARGODHA - A pesticide dealer was booked for selling substandard and counterfeit pesticides at his shop on Monday. According to the official sources, a pesticide team checked various pesticide shop in chak Miana and adjacent areas and caught a dealer, Qamar Abbas, red-handed selling counterfeit pesticides. He also failed to produce licence for selling agricultural pesticides. The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against him.

Trained teachers are nation’s asset: Minister

A ceremony was held at the Quaid Academy after completing a training programme for government teachers on Monday. Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Rana Munawar Ghous was the chief guest while Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman Khalid Iqbal Musrat, Principal Quaid Academy Ghazala Noreen and others were also present. Addressing the teachers, the minister emphasized the role of qualified teachers in building a strong nation.

“Trained teachers are the backbone of our country,” he added.

At the end, the minister distributed certificates among 43 female and 38 male teachers who had successfully completed the training.