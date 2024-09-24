Federal police implement strict social media policy

Following directives from the Establishment Division, a new social media policy has been introduced for officers and personnel.

As per the notification, no officer or staff member is permitted to express personal opinions, write articles for the media, or engage in public communication without prior departmental approval.

The policy strictly forbids police officers from creating or sharing videos and photographs while in uniform, inside official vehicles, or in government buildings for personal promotion purposes. Furthermore, they are barred from posting any sensitive or official information on social media platforms.

In addition, officers are prohibited from expressing political or religious views publicly. The Public Relations Officer from the Inspector General’s (IG) office has been designated as the sole official channel for sharing police activities.

Any officer wishing to communicate with the media must seek permission through the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or the Public Relations Officer from the IG's office.