Gandapur’s software updated: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that KP Chief Minister Gandapur’s software has been updated in Lahore. Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court, she said that her case was adjourned because the FIA DG was not available. “Falak Javed’s indecent remarks reflect her flawed upbringing. Her parents portray themselves as innocent whenever the law takes its course. Lawyer Azhar Siddique has been caught submitting fake affidavits and forging signatures for three times,” she added. Azma Bukhari noted that Advocate Azhar had accompanied the father of Falak Javed, who again discussed her fake video. She said that Falak encouraged other women to follow her lead. Bukhari said that the language used about the Punjab Chief Minister during the Islamabad rally was inappropriate. She questioned why Falak had deleted the fake video if she had done nothing wrong. “The PTI has a team that engages in such activities,” she added. Azma emphasized that talking about her fake video was not easy, but her case was about all those women who were not even heard.