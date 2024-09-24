ICC announces all-female match officials for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled an all-female roster of match referees and umpires for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. A panel of 10 umpires and 3 match referees will oversee all 23 matches of the tournament, which will take place from October 3 in Dubai and Sharjah, featuring 10 competing teams.

Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira have been appointed as match referees for the tournament.

Australia’s Claire Polosak will be officiating in her fifth Women’s T20 World Cup, while Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams will serve as umpires for the fourth time.

The ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the tournament includes Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Anna Harris, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, and Jacqueline Williams.