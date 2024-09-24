Tuesday, September 24, 2024
IHC disposes of Imran Khan’s petition on military trial

2:25 PM | September 24, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition seeking a court order to prevent his trial under military laws in cases related to the May 9 events.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ruled on the matter after being informed that the government had not yet decided on holding a military trial for the PTI founder.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal assured the court that if the government opts for a military trial, proper legal procedures will be followed, including submitting an application to a civil magistrate.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at the likelihood of Khan facing a military trial, citing evidence moving in that direction. He also stated that former general Faiz Hameed might shift blame onto Khan.

