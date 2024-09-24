Tuesday, September 24, 2024
IHC raises objection over Bushra Bibi's plea

September 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Registrar Office on Monday raised an objection on the plea of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, seeking protection against arrest in any case in future. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, however, will hear her case on Tuesday. Bushra Bibi submitted a request to the Islamabad High Court, asking for the details of cases registered against her.

She also sought to prevent any future arrests without the court’s approval.

The Registrar raised the objection that how arrest relief could be requested in advance for any case.

