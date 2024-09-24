Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Illegal petrol sale points sealed

September 24, 2024
BAHAWALPUR   -   The Civil Defence Department sealed illegal petrol sale points in several localities of the city. On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Bahawlapur, a team, headed by Chief Civil Defence Officer Naveed Baloch, conducted raids on illegal sale points of petrol in several areas and sealed them. The raids were conducted in Model Town B Chowk, Dewan Wali Puli, Shakra Chowk, Bindra Road, Pipal Wala Chowk, Karna Puli Chowk, Ring Road, Javed Colony and Goth Noora. Mr. Baloch said that the campaign against illegal sale of petrol would continue.

