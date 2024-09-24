Imran received Bulgarian jewelry set while misusing his position: FIA tells court

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday filed a supplementary challan to the trial court in the Toshakhana II reference against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case against the two accused. The FIA, in its challan, stated that there were solid proofs against the accused for misconduct. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife had taken financial benefits from illegal sources and corrupt practices.

It stated that the PTI founder received a Bulgarian jewelry set while misusing his position.

The FIA also attached the list of 24 prosecution witness along with the challan document. The witnesses included Section Officer Cabinet Division Banyaman, Prime Minister (PM)’s House Protocol Officer Talat Mehmood, Additional Director NAB Headquarter Qaiser Mehmood, Assistant Director Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faheem, PM’s former Military Secretary Muhammad Ahmed, former PM’s Personal Secretary Inaamullah Shah, Director NAB Shafqat Mehmood, case investigation officers Mohammad Mohsin Haroon, Assistant Director FIA Investigation Wajid Hussain and Assistant Director Shahid Pervaiz. It was alleged in the case that the two accused had received the Bulgarian jewelry set as a gift during an official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7, to 10, 2021. The set included a ring, bracelet, necklace and earings. As per the allegations, Bushra Bibi kept the jewelry set with herself illegally. The Deputy Military Secretary on May 18, asked the Section Officer Toshakhana to get assessment of the value of the set, however, the set was never deposited in the Toshakhana.

The total value of the jewelry set in Pakistani currency is Rs 75.66 million. As per the Ttoshakhana rules 50 percent of the amount Rs 37.56 million was supposed to be paid to get the set.

It was claimed that the accused got the lower value assessment report by using their position and caused a loss of Rs 32.8 million to the exchequer. It was further alleged that the PTI founder had kept 58 Toshakhana gifts with him out of a total of 108 received during his tenure.