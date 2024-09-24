Iranian Consulate organises event of traditional cuisines

KARACHI - Iranian Consulate in collaboration with Consumers Association of Pakistan celebrated a mesmerising event of traditional cuisines titled “Two Nations, One Taste” bringing together the delicious tastes and flavours of both Iran and Pakistan.

Also during the event, the sanctity of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was enlightened in various speeches and the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) were recalled which gives a lesson of respecting humanity, implementing the system of justice, equality and brotherhood.

Among the distinguished guests were the ministers from the Sindh cabinet, MNAs, MPAs including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Shah, Ikramullah Dharejo, Shazia Marri, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Consul General of different countries, business community members and journalists.

Addressing during the event, Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan-Iran ties hold significance, importance in diversified fields and it is the right time to increase this cooperation across all domains of interest. Memon highlighted Pakistan and Iran’s shared values and stance on regional issues, saying, “Our diplomatic relations reflect unity among Muslim nations and we have adopted a unified position on issues facing the Muslim world.”

Sharjeel also lauded the initiative of food event which brings closer people of both countries where cultural values and happiness are shared manifold.

Iranian Consul General Dr Hassan Nourian while addressing the audience said Iran and Pakistan share rich cultural heritage, traditions including language and literature. He emphasised the role of Urdu and Persian language between both the countries.

Nourian also talked about the concept of food diplomacy which he thinks is the fastest tool to share a deep bond and understanding between both the nations. He also said that the strong impact of culinary festivals promotes global harmony and strengthens bilateral relationship.

Chairman CAP, Kaukab Iqbal, said that it was necessary to appreciate the working of chefs in our society and by increasing collaboration in this aspect, nations thrive for long. Kaukab also thanked Iranian CG for his support in organising the food event at Consulate.

Director General Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro and Shan Food’s Director Marketing Alizeh Farah also addressed the ceremony.

The event featured Pakistani and Iranian cuisine, prepared by renowned chefs, including Sahar Farashe, Gulzar Sheikh, Syeda Sabih Fatima, Bilal Haider, Irfan Wasti, Muhammad Faisal Ghori, Rahil Jan, Muhammad Asif Aziz, Ali Abbas, Aurangzeb Abbasi, Aqil Abbas, Bashir Hussain, Hamza Abid, Syed Muhammad Aamir Rizvi, and Hamad Ghous.

Awards and certificates were distributed among participants, including Sharjeel Memon, Kaukab Iqbal, Alizeh Farah, and others.