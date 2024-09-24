Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ISSI, HSF Pakistan to host world climate conference

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), is set to host an International Conference titled “Navigating Pakistan’s Climate Action Path: Adaptation, Finance, and Technology” on 26 September at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The conference aims to provide a platform for expert discourse on Pakistan’s climate strategy in the lead-up to COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where key global discussions will center on climate finance.   

During the conference, academics, scholars, climate experts, and decision-makers will delve into Pakistan’s evolving climate strategy, focusing on three key areas: climate mitigation and adaptation strategies, global climate finance, and the challenges of green transition.  

PTI seeks permission for September 28 rally in Rawalpindi

The event will be attended by a diverse audience, including representatives from the diplomatic community, academia, think tanks, civil society, the media, and students. It is expected to foster a deeper understanding of the critical issues of climate change and Pakistan’s response at the national level, as well as its interface with the international community to safeguard and promote shared interests.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024