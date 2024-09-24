ISSI, HSF Pakistan to host world climate conference

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), is set to host an International Conference titled “Navigating Pakistan’s Climate Action Path: Adaptation, Finance, and Technology” on 26 September at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The conference aims to provide a platform for expert discourse on Pakistan’s climate strategy in the lead-up to COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where key global discussions will center on climate finance.

During the conference, academics, scholars, climate experts, and decision-makers will delve into Pakistan’s evolving climate strategy, focusing on three key areas: climate mitigation and adaptation strategies, global climate finance, and the challenges of green transition.

The event will be attended by a diverse audience, including representatives from the diplomatic community, academia, think tanks, civil society, the media, and students. It is expected to foster a deeper understanding of the critical issues of climate change and Pakistan’s response at the national level, as well as its interface with the international community to safeguard and promote shared interests.