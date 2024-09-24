Jayasuriya steers Sri Lanka to 63-run triumph over New Zealand

GALLE - Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya spun his team to a decisive 63-run victory over New Zealand, claiming five wickets on the final morning of the first Test at Galle on Monday. Jayasuriya’s masterful bowling dismantled the Black Caps’ remaining batting lineup, wrapping up the match within 15 minutes of the start of play.New Zealand, set a challenging target of 275, was bowled out for 211, with Rachin Ravindra providing the only substantial resistance.

Ravindra top-scored with a valiant 92, battling on a sharply turning pitch that had previously troubled the visiting side, who have never won a Test in Galle. His innings surpassed Ross Taylor’s 89 in 2019, making it the highest score by a New Zealand batter on this ground.

Ravindra, who resumed play on Monday after carrying New Zealand’s hopes the previous evening, was trapped leg-before by Jayasuriya while attempting to defend on the back foot. He managed to add just one run to his overnight score, and with his dismissal, quickly closed out the match. Jayasuriya, who took nine wickets in the match, finished the second innings with impressive figures of 5-68.

Jayasuriya’s final scalp came when he bowled rookie pacer William O’Rourke for a duck, bringing the contest to an emphatic close. O’Rourke, despite his brief stay at the crease, had been a standout performer for New Zealand with the ball, taking eight wickets across the match, including his second five-wicket haul in just three Test appearances.

For New Zealand, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel delivered an exceptional performance in Sri Lanka’s second innings, claiming 6-90. His effort was the best by a New Zealand bowler in since Daniel Vettori’s 6-64 in Colombo back in 1998.

The victory gives a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second and final Test set to begin at the same venue on Thursday. The hosts will look to carry their momentum, while New Zealand will aim to bounce back and level the series.

Scores in Brief

305 (Kamindu 114, O’Rourke 5-55, Phillips 2-52) and 309 (Karunaratne 83, Ajaz 6-90, O’Rourke 3-49) beat NEW ZEALAND 340 (Latham 70, Jayasuriya 4-136, Ramesh 3-101) and 211 (Ravindra 92, Jayasuriya 5-68, Ramesh 3-83) by 63 runs.