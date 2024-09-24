JI announces nationwide protest against electricity price hike

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared a nationwide protest on September 29 to oppose rising electricity prices and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Naeem criticized the government's failure to control IPPs' profits, which amount to Rs 2,000 to 2,400 billion annually since 2000, while ordinary citizens face fuel price adjustments and additional taxes on electricity bills.

Naeem emphasized that the fight against these unjust practices is for the 250 million citizens of Pakistan, not personal gain. He condemned the government for not fulfilling its promise of conducting a forensic audit of IPPs, despite agreeing to it during a 13-day sit-in in Rawalpindi.

He announced further demonstrations, including sit-ins on major highways, as part of the "Give Rights to the People" movement, and warned of escalating actions if the government does not address the IPP issue. Naeem also revealed plans for a referendum from October 23 to 27 to decide whether citizens should continue paying electricity bills under the current system.

The JI leader hinted at potential actions like a wheel-jam strike or a million march towards Islamabad if demands are not met, and criticized the government's inflation figures as misleading. He called for an immediate reduction in the interest rate to 10% and condemned Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon, dedicating a week in solidarity with Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.