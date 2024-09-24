Katcha bandits, Lahore Gymkhana issue dominate Assembly proceedings

LAHORE - The issues of Katcha area bandits and Lahore Gymkhana echoed in the Punjab Assembly session yet again with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan endorsing the point of view expressed by the Assembly members. The Monday’s Assembly session, convened on the requisition of the Opposition, once again saw unanimity among the treasury and opposition members on the issues being debated in the Assembly consecutively in the last three to sessions. A treasury member Mumtaz Ali Chang delivered a fiery speech on the Assembly floor compelling Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to remain in the assembly after he had decided to leave the House. Chang stated that the situation in the Katcha area is such that bandits have left Kacha and are now sitting in settled areas. He accused the Punjab police of being involved in smuggling of Iranian oil across the Sindh-Punjab border and suggested that some people were colluding with the bandits. “If this isn’t true, I would resign,” he challenged. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said that he was about to leave, but Mumtaz Ali Chang’s revelations brought him back. The speaker said he had been hearing about the Kacha issue for decades, with countless governments coming and going, yet the problem remains unsolved. “Many chief ministers and ministers have come and gone, but no one has been able to resolve the problem.

It is time to address the Kacha issue”. He emphasized the need for a collective effort to find a permanent solution to the Kacha issue.

While discussing the Lahore Gymkhana issue, the speaker stated that its monthly rent is Rs 417 only, which is a serious matter. He indicated that if he holds membership there, he is willing to relinquish it, as the land belongs to the people and their will should prevail. Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar once again criticized the government, stressing the need to take action against certain individuals and expressing concern over the situation following the May 9 protests. Bhachar clarified that pitting the PTI against the establishment will not benefit anyone; both sides will suffer.

Also, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the Afghan Consul General for not respecting the national anthem. A treasury member Amjad Ali Javed moved the resolution.

The Assembly also reviewed the two-year monitoring report on the implementation of the NFC award, the annual report of the Punjab General Provident Investment Fund, and the annual reports of the Punjab Pension Fund. Additionally, the annual report of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for the fiscal years 2019 to 2022 was presented. The panel of chairpersons, led by Samiullah Khan, then adjourned the assembly indefinitely.