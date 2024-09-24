Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Khawaja Asif calls for global reforms, cites Gaza crisis at UN summit

Web Desk
11:29 AM | September 24, 2024
National

Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif on Monday said there will be no lasting peace and stability in world without solving Gaza-like conflicts.

During his speech at the Summit of the Future Plenary Session in UN General Assembly, Khawaja Asif said that collective efforts have to be made to meet the security challenges.

Khawaja Asif said that security issues are a threat to our coming generations, as well as to the world’s lasting peace. He said that the global system needs reforms to provide better opportunities to more than 100 developing countries.

He said that as an international community, we have a role to play in setting a better course for our world.

The minister further said that international financial institutions should provide debt relief to poor nations as well as these institutions should cooperate [financially] with the developing countries. He said that Pakistan wants to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI).

He said that the Summit of the Future offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change and a chance to commit to bold new solutions. “It provides an opportunity to create international mechanisms that better reflect the realities of the 21st century and can respond to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities.”

Web Desk

National

