Kohsar police arrest key bike theft gang member

ISLAMABAD - The Kohsar team of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has arrested a key member of a notorious gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts, recovering 19 stolen motorcycles, including a Honda 125, from their possession.

An ICT police spokesperson stated on Monday that, under the special direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Syed Ali Raza, the police initiated a crackdown against criminal elements to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. The Kohsar police team, using both technical and human intelligence, apprehended the gang members involved in the thefts.

The spokesperson identified the arrested individual as Mohammad Asif, who had a criminal history of involvement in 14 motorcycle theft cases in Punjab. During the operation, the police recovered 19 motorcycles, including a Honda 125, nine motorcycle number plates, spare parts, and tools used in the thefts. Nine cases reported at Kohsar police station were traced using the recovered number plates.

DIG Syed Ali Raza praised the police team for their efforts and announced rewards for their commendable work. He assured that the recovered motorcycles will be returned to their rightful owners following legal procedures, and that other accomplices of the accused will be arrested soon. The suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, he added.