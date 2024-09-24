Tuesday, September 24, 2024
KP adviser demands action against CEC under Article 6

11:20 AM | September 24, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Tuesday demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja under the Article 6 of the constitution.

Expressing his views after the SC issued detailed verdict on the reserved seats case, Saif said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should immediately issue the notification of reserved seats and give them to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The ECP doesn’t have any option of ifs and buts after the detailed verdict by the apex court in the reserved seats case in which the SC has termed the March 1st verdict unconstitutional. Action must be taken against the ECP chief for violating the constitution,” he highlighted.

He dubbed the ECP chief responsible for all the mess going on in the country, adding that both the premier and the ECP chief had committed contempt of court.

