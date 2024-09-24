Tuesday, September 24, 2024
KP CM takes notice of law and order situation in Kurram

September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while taking notice of the emerging law and order situation in district Kurram, has directed the concerned quarters for necessary measures to resolve the issue on priority basis. On the directives of the chief minister, Home and Tribal Affairs Department has sent a letter to Commissioner and Regional Police Officer Kohat Division to engage grand jirga on immediate basis, involve the elected representatives including MNAs, MPAs and local bodies elected representatives as well as law enforcement agencies and bring out exact demands of both side and propose way forward for engagement at provincial level towards a permanent solution to the conflict. The officials have further been directed to take immediate action on the above under intimation to the provincial government.

