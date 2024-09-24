Tuesday, September 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lecture on significance of prioritising mental health in workplace held at SZABIS

Staff Reporter
September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   A lecture programme held at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University, on the importance of “prioritising mental health in the workplace” here on Monday.

Eminent Psychiatrist Dr Sumera Channa delivered lecture on the topic. She said that it was inspiring to engage with such enthusiastic students and faculty.

She expressed gratitude to Dr Irfana Shah for the kind invitation and giving opportunity to contribute to this crucial conversation. Sumera said that with mutual cooperation we could make mental health a priority for all.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024