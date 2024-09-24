Tuesday, September 24, 2024
LHC orders to remove Pervaiz Elahi, family members' names from no-fly list

LHC orders to remove Pervaiz Elahi, family members' names from no-fly list
1:34 PM | September 24, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the removal of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza heard contempt petitions filed by Elahi and others, leading to the court’s decision. Additionally, the names of Elahi’s son, Rasikh Elahi, and daughter-in-law, Zara Elahi, have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Following this ruling, the court concluded the petitions based on the public advocate’s report.

Previously, on August 29, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the LHC seeking the removal of his family’s names from the PCL. The plea, submitted by lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi, requested that Elahi, his son Rasikh, and his daughter-in-law Zara be allowed to travel abroad to perform Umrah.

Elahi, who secured his release from prison on May 21 after a year-long legal battle, refrained from holding a press conference after his release.

In a statement, he expressed his gratitude to his supporters for standing by him during his ordeal, thanking Allah for giving him the strength to remain resolute and appreciating the judges who supported the truth.

