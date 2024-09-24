Lt Gen Asim Malik made DG ISI

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as Director General of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency ISI.

The appointment was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the military leadership before travelling to London.

“Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the Inter-Services Intelligence director general”, said a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office on Monday.

Lt Malik would replace Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who is retiring after heading ISI for more than three years.

Lt Malik will take charge of on September 30.

Malik is currently posted in GHQ Rawalpindi where he is serving as an Adjutant General of Pakistan Army. He has also served as DG Military Operations in GHQ.

Lt Malik belongs to military family as his father Lt Gen Ghulam Muhammad has served as Corps Commander 10 Corps, Rawalpindi.

Lt Malik was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in 2021 and was appointed as Army’s Adjutant General at GHQ.

During his long military career, Malik has served in the Balochistan Infantry Division and Commanded the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

The new had been awarded a Sword of Honour in his course at Pakistan Military Academy.

Lt Gen Malik has also served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University in Islamabad and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College Quetta.

The three-star military officer also attended foreign courses. He is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

Outgoing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed by then-prime minister Imran Khan as in November 2021 for a period of three years.