Man killed in daylight attack near Shikarpur

September 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKARPUR  -  A 30-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight at his medical store in Rustam Town, Shikarpur district, on Monday, amid a surge in violent crime across the region, local reports said. Sadam Hussain Mahar, the owner of the medical store, was gunned down by armed assailants who escaped the scene, according to witnesses. The incident occurred in a busy area, raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the district. Shikarpur has seen an alarming rise in crimes, including kidnappings, murders, and robberies, with local residents increasingly fearful for their safety. Police said the motive behind the killing was not immediately clear. Authorities are investigating the case.

