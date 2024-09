Man smashes Ai Weiwei sculpture at Italy art show opening

BOLOGNA - A man shattered a sculpture by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Thursday during the opening of his exhibition at Palazzo Fava in the Italian city of Bologna, a spokesperson for the show said. Footage from CCTV cameras — posted on Ai Weiwei’s Instagram account showed a man vigorously pushing the sculpture over, breaking it and then holding a piece of it over his head. The sculpture targeted was the artist’s large blue and white “Porcelain Cube,” the spokesperson said. The exhibit’s curator, Arturo Galansino, said the perpetrator was well-known in the art world. “Unfortunately, I know the author of this inconsiderate gesture from a series of disturbing and damaging episodes over the years involving various exhibitions and institutions in Florence,” said Galansino. The police in Bologna told local media a 57-year old Czech man had been arrested after being stopped by the museum’s security. The police could not immediately be reached for comment. The spokesperson said the art show, entitled “Who am I?” had opened on Saturday as normal and that the oeuvre will be replaced by a life-size print of the cube. The exhibition is due to run until May 4.