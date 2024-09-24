MDA introduces computerised bank challan service

MULTAN - In a significant move towards digital transformation, the Multan Development Authority (MDA) has launched a computerized bank challan service, marking another milestone in its efforts to provide seamless online services to the public. During the inauguration and training session for the newly introduced computerized bank challan system, MDA Director General Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan emphasized the growing importance of information technology in today’s era, and said the use of information technology is crucial. The MDA is gradually digitalizing its operations to enhance efficiency and provide better services to the public, Khan remarked. The online One-Window Cell currently offers over 16 services, making it easier for citizens to access these facilities at their doorsteps. The MDA is also working to link its One-Window System with online banking channels through agreements with various banks. Once finalized, the public will be able to pay their fees online, further streamlining the service process, he added. Khan also highlighted the completion of the record digitization process under the Revenue department, which ensures the secure storage of important records. In the future, fees will no longer be processed manually. Instead, the MDA will implement a centralized numbering system that allows challans to be printed through an online portal. All directorates within MDA will have access to this portal, enabling them to print fee challans under a specific central challan number, fostering greater integration and transparency, he added. Additionally, the Director General instructed the Director of Information Technology, Muhammad Huzaifa, to take swift steps to improve the efficiency of the online portal and expedite the process of enabling online fee payments.