National Disintegration

Pakistan faces significant challenges stemming from national disintegration, driven by ethnic, political, economic, and religious factors. The country’s diverse ethnic makeup—including Punjabis, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Mohajirs—has often led to tensions. In particular, Balochistan’s sense of marginalisation and its demand for greater autonomy, fuelled by feelings of deprivation regarding its natural resources, has resulted in persistent insurgency and violence.

Political instability has compounded the problem. Frequent changes in government and military coups have undermined democratic institutions, creating a fragmented political landscape. Regional parties, focused on local interests, often neglect broader national concerns, worsening the disconnect and deepening national fragmentation.

Economic inequality also plays a crucial role. Punjab’s rapid development contrasts sharply with the slower progress of provinces like Sindh and Balochistan, leading to widespread resentment and perceptions of economic neglect. This disparity exacerbates regional tensions and discontent.

Religious and sectarian violence further divides the nation. Conflicts between Sunni and Shia communities, often manipulated by extremist groups, undermine social cohesion and contribute to instability.

To combat national disintegration, Pakistan must embrace inclusive governance, equitable economic development, and efforts to bridge ethnic and religious divides. Strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring fair resource distribution are essential for fostering unity and achieving long-term stability.

AIMAN BATOOL,

Kot Addu.

